‘Malope a Motswako’ in Kasane

After complaining about being snubbed by promoters, especially those doing gigs in Maun, HT Tautona has decided to hold his own events.

This Saturday he will host a show called Safari Gear Party at Trekkers Night Club in Kasane.

HT, together with Tobbie, will perform their single ‘Malope a Motswako’ in public for the first time.

There will be a boat cruise before the show, whose line-up includes: Micro Spider, Ekzyle, Fondo Fire, Gino Santino, Fax, Dagame and Mojava.

Patrons wearing Safari clothes will pay P30 while those without the event gear will part with P40. For the boat cruise one will be expected to pay P110.

“After Kasane, I will make arrangement to take ‘Malope a Motswako’ to the people by planning a tour.

I have given up on promoters especially those doing events in my area, they sidelined me,” HT told Big Weekend.