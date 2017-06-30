Malani to headline Maitengwe July Bonfire

The saying ‘disability is not inability’ certainly rings true for new kid on the block, Thapelo Malani.

The blind 19-year-old comedian is part of the Gaborone International Music Festival’s comedy section, which will take place at Ba Isago University on the 1st of September.

Having made his comedic debut last year, the Maitengwe native has managed to garner followers and respect in the industry.

The teenager will share the stage with heavyweights such as Mr Ibu from Nigeria, Tips Shampoo from neighbouring South Africa, Phenyo The Master, Mawee, Zozo, Kgafela and Funny Man.

Before GIMC, Malani will return to his home village to headline the Maitengwe July Bonfire festival, which will be held from the 15th to the 17th at MJ Towers.