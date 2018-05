Kabelo Malala will this coming Saturday host a tea-party for residents of Area W aged 50 and above.

Malala said the event at the main kgotla will start at 1pm where the eligible guests will undergo health screening.

“We’ll be screening for blood sugar, blood pressure which are common amongst the age group,” he said.

Malala said the tea party is an appreciation of all the senior citizens in Area W.

“It is a thank you to the people we looked up to as youngsters,” he said.