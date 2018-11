With the festive season already here, a number of artists are busy dropping tunes with the hope of cashing in.

The latest to release a hit is the popular Kwaito/Kwasa star, Malakista who dropped a single titled ‘Go seba ke boloi’.

Produced by Monde at Film2Screen Productions, the song has all the ingredients Malakista is famous for: high paced Kwaito Kwasa music.

It is the type of song that has a cult following, especially in the townships.