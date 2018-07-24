Makwala and Montsho miss out on Africa Championship

Botswana’s 2018 Commonwealth Games 400m Gold medalists, Amantle Montsho and Isaac Makwala have been ruled out of the CAA African Senior Championships slated for the 1st to the 5th of August at the Asaba Delta State of Nigeria.

According to Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) Public Relations Officer, Ipolokeng Ramatshaba, both 400m specialists are nursing harmstring injuries and will not recover in time for the Nigeria meet. “It is a niggling injury, which is not uncommon especially for athletes in their age group,” Ramatshaba said in an interview with The Voice.

Both athletes will now be out of contention to represent Africa at the fourth coming IAAF Continental Cup scheduled for 9th September, in Ostrava Czech Republic.

Their absence, particularly Makwala could be a blow for the African team.

The African record holder is seen as an integral member of the African team for both the 400m and the 4X400 relay team.

In the 2014 meet in Morocco, the Tutume born sprinter helped the African team to a respectable third finish.

The 2014 Continental Cup (formerly IAAF World Cup) was won by Europe who amassed 447.5 points, followed by the Americas in second place with 390.0 points.

Makwala’s Africa was third with 339.0 and the Asian-Pacific came last with a total of 257.5points.

It was Makwala’s exploits in the 400m race which earned the team more points.

‘The Bad Man’ pushed American and Diamond League winner Lashawn Merrit all the way finishing second with 44.84s to Merrit’s 44.60s.

Africa however redeemed herself in the 4X400m relay, clinching Gold ahead of the Americans.

It was once again Makwala’s outstanding performance as he fought back in the second leg to steal the lead from the Americans; a lead which was secured by third and anchor leg runners Saviour Kombe and Van Niekerk.

Africa last won the competition in 2002, having previously won it in 1992, 1994 and 1998.