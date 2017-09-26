Makgophe promotes and redeploys senior police officers

The Commissioner of police, Keabetswe Makgophe, has announced the promotion of some senior police officers with effect from 1st October.

Assistant Commissioner Maseng Mathiba and Cynthia Setilo have been promoted to the rank of Senior Assistant Commissioner.

Mathiba will also be the Managing Director International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) while Cynthia Setilo becomes Divisional Commander North.

Dipheko Motube and David Rapula have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

Dipheko becomes Public Relations boss and Rapula the Deputy Director Botswana Police College.

RE-DEPLOYED OFFICERS

Assistant Commissioner Boeletswe Gobotswang Head of Human Resources

Assistant Commissioner Thateng Johwa Mpundisi International Law Enforcement Academy Deputy Managing Director

-Assistant Commissioner Witness Bosija to Police Headquarters as Deputy Director, Departmental Management Services