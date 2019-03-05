Makgophe cracks the whip on corrupt police officers

Botswana Police Commissioner, Keabetswe Makgophe, is said to have suspended eleven police officers from work in a move to weed out corruption in the police service.

Following a tip off on Wednesday, seven police officers from Thamaga Police Station were suspended for unethical conduct.

They were suspended on allegations of corruption and conniving with ‘Matsetsenkane’ terror gangs.

Following a public outcry on disappearing dockets of their cases against the notorious gangs, Special Branch officers were deployed to carry out the investigations.

As the investigations continued four more were arrested in Ramotswa and Mogoditshane police stations.

Some traffic officers were allegedly found with money, running into thousands of Pula, suspected to be proceeds of bribery from motorists facing traffic offences.

Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Near Bagali confirmed the suspension of 11 officers.

Though he did not want to go into further details saying it is an internal issue, he indicated that there were complaints by the public about the officers.

He said most of them held junior ranks of Constables, Special Constables and one Sergeant.