Monarch native ascending the cosmetic industry

She simply wants to be known as a Makeup artist with a dream. Her modest office at Monarch Industrial site is always buzzing with female clientele in for her photoshop like makeup artistry.

Tebogo Makabe (28) started operating her business in 2012, a few months after getting married.

“I got financial assistance from my husband and it wasn’t long before I began getting clients,” said the confident Makabe.

The owner of Divas Make-up Studio told Voice Money that most of her clients make contact through her Facebook page (Divas Makeup Studio) which provides all information a potential client may require.

Makabe does make-up for individuals and other social events like bridal showers and photo shoots.

“I also have affordable packages for weddings.People can visit our facebook page to see what we do,” she said.

The spirited young lady said, while make-up artistry is all about enhancing the beauty especially of women, she believe beauty comes from within, and nothing is more beautiful than a woman who knows and believes they are beautiful.

“The difference with us is that we maintain the beauty and uniqueness of our clients. We do not transform people to look like someone else. You have to look beautiful but still be recognisable,” she said.

“You should not look like a different species once you leave a parlour,” said Makabe.

The beautician is now looking into growing her business by tapping into the lucrative Gaborone market.

“I don’t just do makeup, I also sell cosmetics,” she said.

A full-time makeup artist with beauty on her finger-tips, Makabe said her business faces a lot of challenges, but of major concern is finding operating space.

“I recently moved to Gaborone and I’ll be running both businesses here and in Francistown. The challenge in Gaborone has been finding a suitable and affordable operating space,” she said.

She said this has limited her to being a mobile company meeting clients as and when they need her.

She further said marketing her business has also been problematic. “I rely mostly on Facebook, that’s where most of my bookings are done.

I also use flyers to advertise myself.

I’ll be targeting malls like Riverwalk and Railpark every month-end where I hope to make new clients,” said Makabe.

The Monarch native says she also dreams of owning a cosmetics shop in one of the super malls in Botswana.

“There are so many opportunities in this industry. The market will always be there, so one just need to position themselves,” she said.

“I don’t only dream about a shop, I also desire to own a make-up school,” she added.

Whatever this Francistowner decides to do with her God given talent, the sky is definitely the limit for her.