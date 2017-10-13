Major Moves Comedy freshens up

Major Moves Comedy is back with another night of comedy comedy. Dubbed ‘fresh venue, fresh line up and fresh comedy’, the event takes place on the 26th of October at Multicuisine Restaurant (Zambezi Towers).

The show includes the likes of Prins from South Africa, Ntando Van Moyo from Zimbabwe, Phenyo The Master, Crip Michaels, Legust, Aromat and Thapelo Malani.

Malani is Botswana’s blind comedian who left the audience in stitches during this year’s GIMC comedy night.

Tickets are selling at P150 for single and P200 for double.