Major Moves Comedy brings two nights of laughter

The 5th Annual edition of the International Heavyweight Comedy Festival (HICOFEST) will see local comedians sharing the stage with, Fredi Lilius from Finland.

Held on the 5th of May at AVANI Gaborone Resort and Casino, the show promises fireworks as it will be held over two days to ensure patrons experience top notch entertainment of different forms of comedy from over seven countries.

Events coordinator for Major Moves Comedy Gaolathe Kediemetse said, “Unlike our previous HICOFESTs which happened on one night, we have spread the event over two days and also increased the line up from nine to over 15 comedians.”

Foreign comedians will offer workshops to local comedians on how they can improve their craft and also travel the world.

“To be a successful stand-up comedian today, you not only have to be funny, you also need to be smart. Smart and funny is what has made Lilius a success.” Fredi will be making his debut performance in Botswana.

According to Kediemetse, The Master had a great performance in South Africa at the monthly Tips & Friends show in 2015 where he got a standing ovation.

“He continued with great performances at Zero Chill Comedy in Swaziland and 2016 Mafikeng Comedy Jam 3 where he got rave reviews. Last year September he was invited as one of the select few African comedians to represent Botswana at the biggest comedy awards in Africa, the Savanna Comics Choice Awards, where shared the stage with crème de la crème of South African comedy and African comedy royalty such as Nigeria’s Basket mouth, Lileka from Namibia, Mbeu ‘Snooze’ Kambuwa from Malawi and Ghana’s David Aglah. The HICOFEST will also feature stand-up comedians Katlo ‘K-Lo’ Lekgowe, Boniface ‘Roy’ Phetolo and Onalenna “Zozo” Mosweu.”

Tickets are going for P300 single and P500.