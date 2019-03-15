Major moves brings Mpiti

The third installment of First Friday Comedy Nights, which aims to bring non-stop laughter courtesy of, Major Moves Comedy will host Lesotho’s renowned comedian Masapo Mpiti for the April show slated for the 15th at Masa Square Hotel.

Other rib crackers expected to perform at the show include Onkgopotse “Mdala Ka Tjeludo” Mugende, Dumisani ‘Maforty’ Ndlovu from Zimbabwe, Abel Maruza from Kasane, and Augustus Phillimon from Francistown.

Maruza is one of Botswana’s funniest, and the man behind Robert Mugabe Quotes page, which has over 3 million followers.

Tickets for the event are available at Web tickets and Spar outlets sold at P150 single and P200 double.

The show starts at 1930.