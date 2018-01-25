Maitengwe residents snub Khama meeting

A meeting intended to discuss logistics and presents for the out going President Ian Khama, failed to take place at Maitengwe kgotla yesterday as no one turned up.

The failed meeting was a rearranged date following another unsuccessful meeting last week where residents expressed displeasure at hosting the president in Tutume instead of their village.

During last week’s meeting, residents did not pledge any presents and community leaders suggested that another meeting be set for yesterday to decide on what presents to take to Tutume for the president’s farewell ceremony.

The meeting however failed to take place yesterday as not a single person turned up.

Village Development Committee Chairman, Nkobi Masole, told The Voice that he only heard about the boycott. “I am away on some business and was informed that no one came to the Kgotla as agreed, I don’t know exact why people boycotted the meeting,” he said.

Khama who is on his farewell tour around the country is expected to bid the community of Maitengwe and other surrounding villages on the 1st of February in Tutume.