Maitengwe residents divided over Khama’s farewell visit

Maitengwe residents were this week undecided on any luxurious presents for President Ian Khama following an announcement that they will have to travel to Tutume to bid him farewell on February 1st.

While the President has enjoyed some of the best hospitality in most villages during his farewell itinerary where he was showered with expensive presents, the mood at Maitengwe kgotla yesterday (Thursday) suggested the first citizen may not get much from the residents who feel belittled and believe they deserve to host Khama in their village.

Speaking at the kgotla meeting, some disgruntled residents complained that there are some elders who cannot manage to travel to Tutume on the day. “We are a big village too and some of our parents are blind and would have loved to meet him here. We are not going there,” said a fuming Bee Chikwao who also demanded to know who was going to provide transport for people and presents to Tutume.

Some complained of the short notice announced at the kgotla and with the meeting almost going out of hand, the Village Development Committee (VDC) Chairman, Nkobi Masole, said that some of the logistics needed to be addressed before seeking help from other tribesmen. “There is no time for us to call meetings per ward and we suggest that if there is anything to be given to our President it should be brought to the main kgotla,” said Kgosi Onkemetse Chitu of Mazuwa ward.

Without anyone pledging any gift for Khama, it was agreed that another meeting be set for Wednesday to see if the residents will have any presents ready for the president.