The second annual Maipaa Summer Turn Up is back on 29th November at Maipaahela Shopping Complex.

The two organisers, Emmanuel Kasitiko and Galenkgope Morontshe, say the free-for-all music festival is meant to give upcoming artists a rare platform to perform alongside seasoned stars.

It is a way of brining the community together and also showcasing what Maipaahela has to offer in terms of talent.

The event will be held on the parking lot and admission will not set you back a single Thebe.

“We don’t pay any artists, they donate their time because they understand the importance of coming together as the community of Maipaahela,”revealed Kasitiko.