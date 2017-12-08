Mahika Mahikeng set to thrill

Mafikeng will be buzzing this weekend with the return of the annual Mahika Mahikeng festival.

The entertainment starts on Friday night and the 8th Maftown Heights with Motswako stars such as Khuli Chana, Tuks, Jr, Morafe, HHP, Notshi, Lection and more.

The show, which will be held at Mmabatho Stadium, will also feature Friends of Motswako, a group that includes the likes of Bongo Maffin, Okmalumkoolkat, Kwesta, Riky Rick, KO, DA Les, AKA, Emtee and more.

On Saturday there will be a comedy show at the Mmabatho Convention Centre with David Gau as the headline act.

Then it’s back to the Stadium on Sunday for the grand finale and the much-anticipated Jazz Festival, with a star-studded line-up that includes our very own ATI and Amantle Brown.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Mafikizolo, Zahara, Vusi Nova, Caiphus and Letta, Lucas Senyatso, Selaelo Selota, Robbie Malinga, Thebe, Zonke and Mdu.