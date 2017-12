Tutume residents will get an exciting late Christmas present when Zimbabwean superstar, Clement Magwaza performs at the village’s Dark Inn Club on the 28th of December.

The 2017 Sky Metro nominee will headline the Nshangano Festival with his band, the Macrey Super Sound together with local DJs.

Magwaza is a household name, especially in the northern part of the country where he commands a large following. His hits include ‘Take Take’, ‘Bathi Asoyami’, ‘Sebenza’ and ‘Umfakazi’.

P30 gets you in.