Mafa mum on Sundowns move

Township Rollers Manager, Motshegetsi Mafa is allegedly on his way out of the most successful club in the country to take up a lucrative position as a Welfare Manager at South African Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mafa was however cagey with details in an interview with Voice Sport, stating that any developments will be communicated through the club’s official communication channels. “I have nothing to say at the moment,” was his curt reply.

However Voice Sport has been reliably informed that the man credited for maintaining unity and bringing discipline at Rollers for over a decade was head hunted by The Brazilians’ management.

“He has an offer letter and should be reporting for duty anytime soon,” Voice Sport learnt.

Mafa reportedly mesmerized Sundowns officials at a recent CAF workshop in Egypt with a solid presentation on how African football can be improved.

The administrator has since then been under the radar of the one time African Champions, and further endeared himself during a friendly match between Rollers and Downs in Gaborone.

“He was literally head hunted and offered the job immediately. The only challenge now is that Rollers President Jagdish Shah is still out of the country, and Mafa’s move is heavily dependent on what the Rollers boss could say on his return,” the source said.