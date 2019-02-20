Madigele admits drug shortage in public hospitals

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Alfred Madigele, has admitted that there are challenges of shortage of both drugs and equipment in local referral hospitals.

Francistown West Member of Parliament, Ignatius Moswaane last Friday asked Madigele if he was aware that all referral hospitals are white elephants and are without equipment and drugs, of which the minister admitted it was the case.

On whether he was aware of the status of Nyangabgwe hospital whose theatre equipment is malfunctioning, Madigele replied that the theatre equipment is functioning well.

“However, the autoclaves are old and need frequent repairing. The ministry is therefore in the process of replacing these in the upcoming financial year,” explained the health minister, adding that he expect the new ones to be delivered around July this year.

Moswaane also raised concerns with the minister that 50 percent of patients leave medical facilities without being given medical drugs due to shortage.

But Madigele says he is not aware of such, explaining that most drugs have alternatives which patients can be given in the absence of other drugs.