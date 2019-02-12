Madibana named in Chevening impact report

Kagiso Madibana is the only Motswana out of the 50 000 chevening graduates around the world who featured in the global impact report.

The official announcement was made last Thursday by British Deputy High Commissioner Botswana, Emily Summers during class of 2017/18 alumni welcome ceremony. Seven Batswana were awarded the scholarship to study different Masters Programmes.

Madibana was recognised under Social Entrepreneurship work and love of working in and with communities. She is the current Gender and Communications Analyst for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) based in Tsabong.

30-year-old Bobonong born Madibana of chevening class of 2011 studied MA Journalism, Media and Communications at Cardiff University.

“The MA that Chevening funded opened doors for my professional growth and personal development. It exposed me to what the world has to offer in terms of different life experiences and networking opportunities with people from different races, countries, and backgrounds. The networking sessions arranged by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office helped build my confidence and I made connections with young professionals in my field of interest from different countries. I am very honoured to be part of the global impact report,” said Madibana

Summers said Chevening Alumni continue to inspire and drive change in their communities as wonderful and inspirational role models.

She said as Botswana continues to develop and grow, it experiences some challenges that need to be addressed.

“After their studies we encourage graduates to come up with solutions to address Botswana’s needs. One of our graduates, Eunice Hanna is providing renewable energy for schools, as she recently installed two solar panels at Jamataka village. Chevening is one of the most engaged, active and impactful scholarship alumni networks in the world. As we celebrate 35 years this year more programme funds will be made available. We look forward to hearing your creative and innovative ideas building on astoundingly successful Sexuality and Human Rights dialogues,” said Summers.