Madi Majwana drama returns with season 4

The fourth season of popular financial literacy radio drama Madi Majwana was launched at Matisong recently.

Speaking at the launch, the programme’s Chief Executive Officer, Keabetswe Pheko revealed the educational drama has created employment and imparted skills and opportunities for over 200 young Batswana since its inception.

He noted that actors on the show had also been trained as debt counsellors through the Ready to Work initiative set up by Barclays Bank of Botswana.

Pheko further announced that the new series would include segments in Kalanga and Sesarwa in a bid to be more inclusive of the population.

“This is meant to reach a wider part of our nation. Financial literacy is very important in our lives so we do not want to leave anyone out because of language barrier. We want to educate the nation through creative arts and continuously improve our financial literacy levels,” explained Pheko.

Madi Majwana is a concept of Barclays Bank of Botswana in partnership with Maitisong.

This year, Barclays have committed P1.2 million towards the drama as the bank continues to implement programmes that strive to develop effective money skills, which ultimately enable individuals to make informed financial decisions.

Stressing the impact that the radio drama has had, Barclays Bank of Botswana Managing Director Reinette van der Merwe said, “Madi Majwana has provided us at Barclays with an innovative platform to discuss issues of money and its impact on our daily lives. Talking financial literacy on this platform to communities across Botswana provides a safe environment for the public to discuss very serious issues about money.”

Highlighting the importance of these financial discussions, van der Merwe went on to say, “We need to talk more about money matters and make these conversations a part of everyday conversation. Continued conversations on money management as a nation contributes to a more positive economic outlook for us all.”