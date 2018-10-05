Mabaila slapped with a 5-year suspension from BDP

Botswana Democratic Party’s Parliamentary candidate for Mogoditshane constituency, Tshepang Mabaila, has been slapped with a five year suspension from the party.

Mabaila has been serving a two months suspension pending disciplinary hearing for committing offences against the rules and regulations and General Code of Conduct of the ruling party.

He was also accused of ‘behaving in a grossly disorderly and unruly manner that might put the party’s name into disrepute contrary to General Code of Conduct number 11 and sowing seeds of discord in the party, using regionalism, tribalism or factionalism contrary to General Code of Conduct number 6’.

The youthful politician, a known ally of former President Ian Khama, was also facing an offence of contemptuous behaviour towards the BDP leadership and other members contrary to General Code of Conduct number 7. “As a party member, you were obliged to abide by the constitution, rules and regulations of the party, and are expected to promote the philosophy, policies and programmes as stated particularly in Article 14 sub-section 1 and 2 thereof,” read part of the suspension letter that was issued two months ago.

He was alleged to have conspired and tried to persuade MP’s Dr Alfred Madigele and Sethomo Lelatisitswe, to support Leader of Opposition, Duma Boko’s motion of no confidence against President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Mabaila today confirmed the suspension to this publication but was reluctant to shed more details.

BDP’s Vice Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Yame Kebabonye, also confirmed the suspension. “Yes it is true we have suspended him for five years but I’m not at liberty to divulge any more information,” he said.