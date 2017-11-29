Mabaila and BDP Councillor clash over toilet donation

Patron of Mabaila Foundation, Tshepang Mabaila, yesterday left Mogoditshane kgotla humiliated after a councillor for Mogoditshane East, Pitso Sekao, interrupted a meeting where Mabaila was to donate toilets to needy residents.

The meeting that was attended by representatives from the Office of the President ended amid dramatic scenes as the councillor intervened and told Mabaila and his team not to go to his ward to donate one of the two toilets as it was not part of their projects. “I am the one who paid for the construction of the toilet at MmaGrace and Mabaila contributed nothing in the project. People have to be told the truth and this boy needs to be taught a lesson because he undermines us.”

The fuming councillor accused Mabaila of using his foundation to campaign for a parliamentary seat and called on Government to investigate him. “I am very suspicious of this boy’s deals and the people he is associated with, he has to be investigated.”

Mabaila dismissed Sekao’s accusations saying he was the one who helped finish building the toilet after the councillor failed. “I don’t know about his contribution in the project.

Meanwhile, Matlala Sello, 48, a daughter to the project beneficiary told this publication that both Sekai and Mabaila contributed in the construction of the toilet. “The councillor bought plumbing materials while Mabaila bought, a pipe, door and painted the toilet,” she said.