Luza delighted at Commonwealth Games Federation appointment

One of the country’s greatest ever boxers, Lechedzani ‘Master’ Luza has been appointed to serve on the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) newly formed Athletics Advisory Commission (AAC).

The 38-year-old former Olympian, who won a silver medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, will represent Africa in the inaugural six-member commission.

Luza, who previously served as the Botswana National Olympic Committee’s (BNOC) Athletics Commission Chairman, was selected ahead of a number of candidates from across the continent.

His appointment was announced at a CGF Executive Board meeting held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, earlier this month, after his profile had been submitted for the role by the BNOC.

The AAC was established with the aim of representing athlete’s views. Their mandate is to help the CGF Executive Board plan and deliver athlete-centred, sport-focused Games.

Having worked as the BNOC’s Athlete Representative for the last five years, Luza is perfectly placed to fulfil this objective.

Talking to Voice Sport this week, the Mbalambi-born Luza described the appointment as ‘an honour’, adding that it proves he is doing something right as far as athletes’ representation is concerned.

For his part, BNOC Chief Executive Officer, Tuelo Serufho expressed his delight that Luza had been appointed onto the CGF Athlete advisory body.

Serufho said he was confident Luza would make a meaningful contribution as a former athlete and due to his experience serving in the Athlete Commission.

Luza’s appointment is on a four-year basis, with the chance for re-election when his term comes to an end.

He will be joined on the commission by South African Paralympion swimmer, Natalie de Toit, who will serve as the Para-sport representative.