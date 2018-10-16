Lucrative standpipe and missing P1.5 million divides G-North community

A conflict over a lucrative water standpipe in Gaborone North involving high profile individuals and a missing P1. 5 million was this week settled through a court of appeal consent order.

At the advice of court president, Ian Kirby, Gaborone North/Moshawa community development trust and Moshawa water development trust, settled their long-standing conflict within a few hours.

“Gaborone North Moshawa community development trust as well as the Moshawa water development trust shall each nominate two representatives within 14 days to manage the standpipe situated at Moshawa for the benefit of the community, as well as to complete the water reticulation project at Moshawa, including on-going works,” the draft consent order reads in part.

At the height of the conflict was a P1.5 Million raised through the standpipe, which was to be recovered, through a high court suit, but through the consent order the action for the recovery of the amount will be withdrawn with no order as to costs.

The case which pitted public figures in opposing camps including the likes of area member of parliament, Haskins Nkaigwa, chief Magistrate, Linah Mokibe-Oahile, former cabinet minister, Tebelelo Seretse, former police spokes person, Christopher Mbulawa, several attorneys among other heavy weights has dragged on from 2015 and stalled developments in the area.

The golden goose standpipe is said to have raised over P1.5 Million, which subsequently divided the high society of the leafy suburb of Gaborone north into fighting camps.

According to the residents, the standpipe was erected after they each contributed P35 000 for water reticulation.

Water Utilities Corporation had not yet put up waterlines in Gaborone North and therefore the residents contributed funds for the erection of a standpipe, which for so long the community had depended on and still continues to depend on for distribution of water to their individual houses.

More money was raised as more developers came in and got water through the trust. Nonetheless, the community was eventually divided over the use of money.

Some felt that the money has to be used to develop the community, including building a school, tarring the internal roads after completion of water reticulation, while others were reportedly in favour of personal gain.

However, through the court order it was agreed that the G north/Moshawa community trust handover all monies generated from the standpipe, all relevant documents, including audited financial statements as well as of the management and control of the standpipe as well as of the water reticulation project to the management committee within the next two months; sixty days to be exact.

“The management committee shall open a new bank account once the handover has been completed for purposes of management of the standpipe and the water reticulation project. The parties agreed that the existing primary pipeline constructed by Moshawa water development trust and Kgosi residency (PTY) Ltd, shall be accessible to all residents of Moshawa,” further reads the draft order.