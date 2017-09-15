Lucky newspaper winner

When she entered The Voice Lucky Newspaper weekly competition last year, Lerato Lekorwe was doing it for charity as part of proceeds was going towards Red Cross.

The 49-year-old Lekorwe from Sikwane had entered the competition many times without any success, but lady luck smiled on her face in February 2016 when she won herself a water pump.

Speaking to The Voice Lekorwe said she was excited not only to have won the prize but also to have contributed in changing other people’s lives.

She said as an aspiring farmer she would use the pump for her agriculture project.

“At first I ignored the phone call as I was traveling, and when I did, I couldn’t believe it when I heard the good news. This came at the right time as I am planning to retire soon and do commercial farming. I want to set up a nursery and use the pump to water the seedlings. The prize will reduce the costs for starting my business. I have helped other people so God is rewarding me,” said Lekorwe.