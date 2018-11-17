Lucas urges UDC members to stay focused

Following the Botswana Democratic Party’s order for Bulela Ditswe re-run in Bobonong constituency, Botswana Congress Party’s 2019 Parliamentary candidate, Taolo Lucas has pleaded with his followers to stay focused.

Lucas dismissed allegations that some of the BCP members took part in the BDP primary elections.

“I am urging voters to stay focused in the wake of the BDP confusion in Bobirwa. They are in a paralysis and their condition is terminal. Let’s stay focused on strengthening our campaign structures, preparing for voter supplementary registration, resource mobilization and Umbrella for Democratic Change Bobirwa grand launch. Let’s not be distracted by the BDP madness.”

Taolo said that at the close of the general election voter registration exercise, the Bobirwa Constituency had registered 18 700 voters which puts it among the best performing constituencies in the country.

“We thank Bobirwa for its keen interest in the democratic process. We admire the heightened level of political consciousness shown by the electorate in the constituency and we hope that after several years of sweat and toil, Bobirwa will embrace authentic change.”

He added that they were now awaiting supplementary voter registration to push the numbers even higher.