Lucas dismisses misconduct allegations

Botswana Congress Party (BCP)’s candidate for 2019 elections, Taolo Lucas, has dismissed allegations that he was this week called for disciplinary hearing by his party leadership.

Allegations that were spread through social media suggested that matters came to a head after Lucas left a BCP meeting and resigned from the National Executive Committee of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) when he was questioned why he was campaigning with BCP colours instead of the UDC ones.

However in an interview with The Voice, Lucas said people should not be distracted by the allegations as they were not true. “I requested the BCP to release me from UDC NEC in May and I was released to focus on the Bobirwa Constituency.”

He said that there was never a meeting where he was summoned. “The allegations are false. Such are calculated to sow seeds of discord and divert attention from the mission to liberate Batswana from the BDP misrule,” he added.

His party’s spokesperson, Dithapelo Keorapetse shared the same sentiments with Lucas. “The party took a decision to relieve members who are running for elections off various extra party responsibilities. It is on account of these considerations that Lucas was redeployed to Bobonong to focus on winning the constituency for UDC. There was never a BCP meeting,” he said before adding that the allegations that the trivial rumor comes from Botswana Democratic Party members who are jealous of their cohesion as an organisation.