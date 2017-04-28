Love triangle

Court fines ‘nyatsi’ P40 000.00

A Maitengwe village man, Noah Phanda, 40, has been ordered to pay P40, 000 to his love rival, Roggers Dubani, 60, for marriage wrecking.

Phanda was dragged to court after he was found living with Thembi Chebokani, a 33 -year -old common law wife to Dubani.

The cheated husband had initially demanded P75 000.00 compensation, which he said would include a refund of the dowry he paid for the cheating wife.

Details revealed before court indicated that Dubani traditionally married Chebokani in May 2016.

Defending himself against the charges, Phanda agued that he had dated Chebokani since 2010, and even lived with her, not knowing she was married.

“I have been happily living with my lover for the past five years, until around November last year when Dubani showed up at my work place warning me to stay away from his wife,” said Phanda.

The frustrated marriage wrecker further revealed that the day he heard that Chebokani was married, she ran away from his house under the pretext of going back to the village to take care of her sick mother.

Phanda further said surprisingly he knew the girlfriend’s family, and had always paid them a visit, but they too had never mentioned her marriage to him.

“I told her not to come back to my house after I discovered that she was married, but she later returned and convinced me that she had resolved her issues with Dubani,” said Phanda.

Testifying that indeed Chebokani’s family had received a bride price from Dubani, Chebokani’s aunt, 45-year-old Esther Nyathi, said that she welcomed the Dubani family the time they proposed to marry in their family.

“The two families agreed to the dowry, which included seven cows, five goats, one sheep and some clothes,” Nyathi said.

In court Chebokani vehemently denied being a Dubani

“ I never married any of these two men. The traditional marriage process is still underway but Dubani once disrespected me by telling me to pay a cab driver with sex.

My relationship with him has long ended,” she said

The court however awarded Phanda P40 000 in damages and advised him to file a different suit to demand dowry refund.