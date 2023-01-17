Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Love triangle

By

Published

Love triangle
FREE: Refilwe Mmusi(L), IN BETWEEN: Motlhankana Kgosi, STRESSED: Kefilwe Kgosi(R)

Nyatsi acquitted after testifying that she had sex with married man

A frustrated Molepolole woman has vowed to appeal a marriage wrecking court case outcome after the chief discharged and acquitted a woman she had caught red handed in bed with her husband.

Visibly disappointed, flustered and confused the rejected wife, Kefilwe Kgosi told this publication soon after the judgement was delivered that she felt hard done by what she termed, 'an unfair judgement,'

"I found him sleeping with the woman. When I asked the woman why she was wrecking my marriage she did not respond. Instead, my...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

News

Heardsman caught with boss’s wife

*Use the money to buy a train - cop wife tells husband

23/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.