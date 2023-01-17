Love triangle

Nyatsi acquitted after testifying that she had sex with married man

A frustrated Molepolole woman has vowed to appeal a marriage wrecking court case outcome after the chief discharged and acquitted a woman she had caught red handed in bed with her husband.

Visibly disappointed, flustered and confused the rejected wife, Kefilwe Kgosi told this publication soon after the judgement was delivered that she felt hard done by what she termed, 'an unfair judgement,'

"I found him sleeping with the woman. When I asked the woman why she was wrecking my marriage she did not respond. Instead, my...