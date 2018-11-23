Love rules supreme

Relationship seminar a success

Love was in the air in Tati Siding on Saturday as EBAT Guest Lodge hosted a successful half-day Relationship Seminar for married couples and those hoping to tie the knot.

The seminar focused on re-defining marriage as a ‘special type of a relationship’, with emphasis on the role of government in supporting and enhancing the marriage ‘institution’.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) in the Office of the President, Ernest Phiri, delivered the keynote speech on behalf of the Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi.

He highlighted the country’s rising rate of divorce, noting that it was becoming an increasing concern.

However, Phiri was quick to commend the government’s decision to facilitate for spouses to work in the same area to avoid tearing families apart.

“I challenge the participants and organisers to explore answers to the questions raised and find solutions to the challenges faced in relationships, especially marriages,” Phiri said, before poignantly asking, “Are we doing enough?”

The seminar was attended by a diverse group of young and veteran couples, who shared their concerns and expectations in a cordial and interactive manner, with many making moving personal testimonies aimed at growing each other.

Key issues discussed included defining a relationship and what it takes to relate with each other. Marriage as a union was also unpacked and participants were given tips on how to keep their marriages ticking. Causes of divorce and how it can be avoided were also discussed at length.

The Lead Organiser, Ogomoditse Maruapula and EBAT Consultants were encouraged to cast the net wider and reach out to the countless couples who could use such seminars to save their ailing relationships.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, Maruapula described marriage as ‘sacred’ and urged couples to stand by the vows they made at the altar.

“Hopefully, those contemplating divorce will think more when reflecting on this relationship seminar and having heard from people that have been married for over 40 years,” Maruapula said.

A booklet on the subject was made available to all the participants.