Love is in the air

Cresta Marang Hotel will hold a wedding expo on Saturday the 25th of August from 9am to 6pm at their luscious green gardens.

The objective of the event is to showcase the picturesque venue as an ideal destination for weddings in and around the Francistown area.

“We also want to inspire brides and grooms to be, that all things are possible. It will be an opportunity for potential clients to see what the hotel is capable of doing and appreciate a wedding set-up at Cresta Marang Gardens,” explained the hotel’s General Manager, Candice Selato.

Speaking to Voice Money this week, Selato revealed the expo would include different stakeholders in the wedding industry, including photographers, make-up artists and cake designers, showcasing their services.

There will also be a fashion show and wine tasting on the day.

“We will have a prize for the best stall. Our chef is also preparing snacks for the day,” continued the hotel boss, who added they intend to make the expo, which was last held in 2015, an annual event.

“Everyone is invited and entrance this year is free. We have a great line up for the day. We have invited different vendors who also have an opportunity to sell their products.

“This is an opportunity to have any burning questions answered and to interact with the different vendors,” Selato concluded.