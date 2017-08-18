Love and comedy

He’s known for making people laugh through his popular witty comedy series Tama Brown and Tamajasana.

The Maitengwe born comedian is a popular figure in Francistown and the rest of North East.

While he is all about laughter and having fun, Shaya has learnt that when it comes to matters of the heart, Tama Brown doesn’t let out even a giggle.

Love is no laughing matter as the comedian and his new found love Connie Tlale bared it all on Facebook.

His girlfriend gushed about him on FB, posting entire lyrics of a Mariah Carey song.

Shaya is happy for you, this is no joke.