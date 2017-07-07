Love and betrayal

Man leaves lover in Ramotswa house to marry another in Kanye

A devastated 25-year-old woman from Ramotswa was left reeling in pain and shock after her lover left her in his house last weekend to go and marry someone else in Kanye.

As he waited for him to return, probably from his honeymoon, Kefilwe Monare was on Wednesday still struggling to understand why her cheating 43- year old boyfriend would pull off such a cruel stunt.

“I only found out through social media that the guy had gotten married last weekend. He had lied to me that he was going to a funeral,” said the woman who went on to explain that the new development had suddenly thrown her into a fit of confusion about her status in the one- year- old relationship.

“ Am I now his side chick, or have we broken up? The night before his wedding we had steamy sex and he seemed relaxed and not worried even though he had already told me he would be gone to his aunt’s funeral the next day. I mean what kind of man calls his wedding day a funeral”?

Bearing her raw emotions, Monare told of how she has never been able to sleep without the aid of sleeping pills since the day she found out about the betrayal.

“ I bawled my eyes out the whole weekend. How can he lie like this to me after I had introduced him to my whole family?

Speaking of how the older man had managed to fool her into trusting him, she said, “ We spent so much time together and I never found any women clothing in his house. To say I was shocked to see his marriage photos shared on messenger by a friend would be an understatement.”

With hindsight Monare however realized that when the man recently travelled to Rustenburg in SA and told her that the trip was to attend a party with his male friends, he was going to his own stag party.

When she confronted him on the phone about the ‘secret’ wedding apparently all he could say was that he was afraid to lose her and therefore couldn’t bring himself to tell her the truth.

In an attempt to get a comment from the teacher, The Voice team went to Kagiso Senior School, where they were told the man got married last weekend and was therefore on leave.

The shamed love cheat declined a phone interview.