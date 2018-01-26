Loungo leaves flava dome

As widely speculated local favorite television personality Loungo Pitse has announced his departure from Botswana Television’s prime TV show, Flava Dome.

Pitse popularly known as ‘King B’ announced through his social media page this Tuesday.

He posted “After 5 years of Being your primary entertainment on a Friday Night, the journey has come to end on Flava Dome for me As Your Presenter.

I have taken the decision to part ways with the show and trust me there is no bad blood..

I want to do other things, try this and that, fail and embrace my mistakes and become the best version of me.

Gods timing is unquestionable and I’m in the best space I’ve ever been in a very long time.

I have loved every moment of being on Flava Dome, the opportunities that came with this amazing platform and the lessons I have acquired.

My gorgeous co Host Boipelo Sadi Dikgaka-Torres you have been a dream to work with.

Beautiful both inside and out.

I love you dearly and our relationship will never die. My sister, friend and confidant.

Thank you boo. The next Chapter is going to be fire.

This Friday January 26th will be my last show. Join me for my final Curtain Call on BTV Flava Dome, it’s going to be epic.”

King-Bee is also a radio presenter on online radio station ICE 100.

He has also served as a morning show presenter at Youthful radio station Yarona FM.

he was the host of Miss Botswana 2017 and was also nominated as the MC at the past Mahiha Mahikeng cultural festival.