Lost and found

Shocked Tlokweng residents looked on in astonishment last weekend as a missing toddler was retrieved from the boot of a neighbour’s car, drugged and with her hands and feet tied up.

Although no abduction charge has been laid against the suspected neighbours, police have confirmed that investigations are underway and that the Zimbabwean couple is in custody with a holding charge of entering the country illegally.

Devastated and distraught, the toddler’s mother, Gorata Kagiso, 29, this week told of how she had last seen her daughter at around 1800 hrs on Saturday when the 2-year-old came to ask for food.

“She had been playing outside with the other children in the yard,” said the visibly shaken mother.

An hour later as it was getting dark, the mother says she then started to call out for her daughter.

She says all the other siblings had come home except for her daughter.

“We searched everywhere, we even searched as far as the shops. But no one seemed to know where she was. After searching for about two hours I called the police but they never came,” she said.

Just before midnight, the troubled mother says she walked to the police station- which is about 15km away from her home and reported her missing daughter.

“We searched everywhere, now in the company of the Police and the BDF. But we still could not find anything until we gave up. The police left us at home, but I still could not sleep,” she said.

Kagiso says she instinctively continued to search for her child at their compound which is a multi residential plot.

“I saw my daughter at the back of the hatchback Toyota Vits. I tried to open it but it was locked. She was covered in a pile of clothes except for her head. I did not know whether she was still conscious and I called the owners of the vehicle but they did not respond and we called the police again,” she said and added that her little girl’s hands and feet were tied up with a cloth.

“She was still breathing but she seemed to have been drugged. I really do not know what they wanted to do with my child,” said Kagiso with tears welling up in her eyes..

The incident was confirmed by Tlokweng police Station Commander, Robson Maleka who however said they do not have sufficient evidence to lay an abduction charge as yet.

“We have the two suspects in custody to assist with investigations,” he said and further admitted that the police officers erred by not taking the minor to hospital for medical checkup.

Though grateful that she found her daughter, Kagiso said she was disappointed when she later went to the hospital this week and was informed it was too late to do any test on the child.