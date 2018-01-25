Losing candidates quit BDP over primary election results

A storm is brewing at Botswana Democratic Party in the Francistown South constituency following the victory of political novice Modiri ‘Jojo’ Lucas in the just ended primary elections.

Reports coming in suggests that two members have tendered their resignation letters to the regional office in protest to the primary election results.

A party insider told The Voice this week that a losing Council candidate from Somersat East has decided to resign from the party. “He was on Khumongwana Maoto’s lobby list, and after they both failed to win, the candidate felt he could no longer remain as a member of the party,” the source said.

She further added that disgruntled members are not happy with the way the BDP leadership is handling affairs of the party. “There’s a fear that more people may resign or simply stay away from party activities in protest. Another member from Boikhutso ward also resigned from the party also complaining about the primary election results,” she said.

The Voice reached out to the Francistown Regional Committee Chairperson Baemedi Medupi who could not confirm the allegations. “I’m currently busy preparing for President Khama’s visit to this region and I’m not in a position to talk about any resignation,” he said.