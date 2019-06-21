Lorraine Ditsebe drops Motheo

Afro soul/house artist, Lorraine Ditsebe has finally released her long-awaited debut album ‘Motheo’.

The 12-track LP features contributions from a selection of seasoned rappers, including Scar, Raptured Roots, Lukka, Ammo Ski Mask and DJ Chabo.

The former beauty queen’s fans can look forward to her hit single ‘You are the one’ as well as blazing tracks such as ‘Stay’ and ‘Monate wa Lerato’.

The album was recorded at Hi Note Studio and includes Kapenda Katuta on guitar and Andrew Chinganga on Saxophone.