Looking at Ourselves

A funny thing happened at yoga last week.

Okay, funny things happen every week; but this didn’t have anything to do with poses, posers, chants or farts.

As a matter of fact, it didn’t have much to do with the physical side of yoga, although it did have something to do with religion.

That’s because my class is held in a Protestant hall and this past Tuesday the church committee held a meeting there that was scheduled to start half an hour after we did.

The woman who rents the facility had told the instructor the officials would be coming and asked her to remove her key when she locked the outside door at the beginning of class, so the members would be able to get in.

She did that, but while I was swaying on one leg trying to do something called ‘the tree’, the committee chairwoman burst through the back door demanding to know why the instructor had not been waiting at the main door to let her in.

We stopped and listened as she complained for about half a minute before the instructor could get her to understand the key she had been given was for the outside door instead of the meeting room door.

Then she stormed off, without an apology, to open the door for the other members who made a fair bit of noise as they settled in.

Shortly after our session ended, three of us paused in the hall between the main door and the meeting room and talked quietly about the class while we waited for our friend.

In a matter of seconds, the chairwoman was at the door. She was smiling as she asked if we needed something, but her real message came across loud and clear.

She was irritated and wanted us to be quiet and stop disturbing her meeting.

We were a bit surprised, considering her earlier behaviour, but all we did was laugh.

Later that evening, though, I wished I had gone into the meeting and invited the chairwoman to our next class.

That sounds rather kind of me, doesn’t it? Well, it wasn’t because what I wished I had said to her was that she would probably be quite good at yoga since she was obviously flexible enough to stick her head up her own ass.

Upon reflection, however, I was glad I hadn’t done that.

If I had, you see, I would have intentionally disrupted the committee meeting because I was mad at the chairwoman for having opposite standards about meeting disruptions, and that would have made me a hypocrite too.

So, in the end, I was quite pleased I hadn’t come up with a clever response on the spot and that I had time to look at how I wanted to be before I acted.

Of course, that is not always the case, so maybe it would be a good idea for all of us to spend more time reflecting on our own behaviour and less time worrying about how others behave.

That might help us become more Christian or more Yogic or more whatever.

On the downside, however, it might also prevent us from doing a few funny things.