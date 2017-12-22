A look back at 2017

A number of activities took place in the entertainment industry in Year 2017 and The Voice Assignment Editor, Daniel Chida takes a look at the highs and lows including some of the shows not to be missed this festive season.

Highs

The man from Maun has been on the radar this year.

He has been the most booked MC despite not having any slot on radio or television.

BlackPrince pushed his brand through Facebook and received overwhelming support.

He did not only work for his brand as Mc but his clothing label, Monate ko Motjing too.

With his Rea Vaya travelling company, Ossie, as he is called has been making a name for himself in the tourism industry.

The Maitengwe native organized a trip called Sesolo Road trip and took his clients to South Africa, Swaziland and Mozambique.

He also brought a well respected motivational speaker from Kenya, Patrick Otieno Lumumba.

Enough has been said about this young Hip Hop Motswako artist. He outdid himself with his latest album, Envelope.

His performance on one hand has been of international standard.

Coming Soon

It has been proven that without this dancer, Vee cannot mesmerize the audience.

In most cases where our king of Kwasa Kwaito performs minus Coming Soon, the performance is graded poor.

Lows

Miss Botswana Pageant again was embroiled in controversy.

There is no edition that comes and goes without being a talking point for all the wrong reasons.

Kast

His Francistown and Maun’s Tlatsa Lebala edition failed to gather momentum though he eventually had a blast in Gaborone.

Fresh Exclusive Club

It pains to see such a once promising night club going under the hammer.

The owner, Reneilwe Wright known as Manex brought life to the tourist town entertainment scene through his night club but everything crashed when it was closed.

Events not to miss

Born and Raised in partnership with Togetherness started well with their annual festival which is held in Serowe.

This year, on the 23rd of December, we will see the likes of Sun El of Akanamali hit, Benny Maverick and Dlala Mshunqisi of Memeza and Omunye hits from South Africa joining local acts such as Charma Gal, A.T.I, Vee, Dramaboi, Rraagwe Tinana, Mr O, King, LaTimmy, NT Base and many more.

This time there will be spinning of cars by The General, Team Sheriff, Satane Mala Mantsho, King Joe and the Magistrate.

Home Coming

With the concert celebrating 10 years, Home Coming is indeed a show not to be missed.

It will have award winning, DJ Fresh, Bucie, Black Motion, Heavy K, Brenden Praise and Miss P sharing stage with local acts such as Easy B, Casper The DJ, Timber and many more.