Locals shine at GIMC

Revellers attend in drones

Local jazz artists held their fort and defended their territory with spectacular performances at the Gaborone International Music and Culture Week Jazz extravaganza held at the Stanbic Bank Piazza in Gaborone.

Throngs of jazz enthusiasts and fanatics were treated to the musical prowess and scintillating sounds of locals Nono Siile, Amantle Brown Canadian based Trinity as well as the United Kingdom based Lorraine Lionheart.

Regional acts included South African Mangaliso, Namibia’s Pelo Motho as well as Botswana based guitarist Kapenda Katuta.

International acts were represented by jazz legends Jonathan Kenneth Butler, a South African singer-songwriter and guitarist whose music is often classified as R&B, jazz fusion or worship music.

Butler shared the stage with American smooth jazz saxophonist and songwriter Kirk Whalum whose credentials include touring with Whitney Houston for more than seven years.

Whalum has also soloed in Houston’s single “I Will Always Love You”, the best-selling single by a female artist in music history.

The two legends serenaded the crowd with their many renditions, which featured rhythms that left the crowd buzzing and asking for more.

Just as one thought the fun was over, the following day, Sunday 20th August GIMC hosted the GH MUMM Champagne Picnic at Wagga Gardens, an event that attracted fashionistas and trend setters who came dressed to the nines.

In the relaxed atmosphere, GIMC patrons were treated to champagne, food and mellow sounds delivered by the various DJ’s contracted to liven up the mood.

The multitudes relaxed as they seemed, speckled across the garden grass some sitting under shades while others sat on cushions on the ground, it proved to be indeed a champagne picnic event to remember.

The GIMC events calendar continues.