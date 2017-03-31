Localise Court of Appeal bench- Keorapetse

‘It is ironic that whoever is head-hunting COA judges always meets white old men only.”

Member of Parliament for Selibe -Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse has condemned the manner in which Justices of the Court of Appeal are appointed.

When debating Court of Appeal (Amendment) Bill of, 2017 (No3 of 2017), which was brought before parliament by Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi, Keorapetse said that there is an assumption that candidates for those posts are head-hunted.

“It is ironic that whoever is head-hunting those, always meets white old men. I do not understand how this came about that after 50 years in the panel of Judges of the Court of Appeal, we have five white old men as Justices of the Court of Appeal, and only two currently who are black,” said Keorapetse who went on to argue that the recruitment used, leaves a lot to be desired.

“I am just wondering, why is it that we never see advertisements for those posts if indeed they are head hunted,” he queried.

The youthful MP further noted that he would, at committee stage seek to include a clause compelling localisation of the Court of Appeal bench.

“We need to localise this bench because there are capable Batswana who can serve as Justices of the Court of Appeal.”

He questioned why Kgathi has not seen it fit to bring or to include a clause for localisation of the Court of Appeal bench and pointed out that most of the Judges at the Court of Appeal are retired old men who come to Botswana on a working holiday with a plan to make money from the unsuspecting public.

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) legislator also called for the expansion of the Judicial Service Commission because as it is now, those who owe their allegiance to the executive dominate it.

He said that it was worrisome that the President appoints the Chief Justice, the Attorney General, the Chairman of Public Service Commission, the judge president and any other person that the President may prefer.

“I think what Kgathi is asking this Parliament to do is to rape the Constitution. This is an attempted rape of the Constitution. We cannot be party to an attempted rape of the Constitution,” Keorapetse protested.

Kgathi’s bill proposes an increase in the number of Justices of Appeal from nine to 12.

In addition it proposes for the term of office of a Judge of the CoA to be increased from 70 years to 80 years.

“In 1994 the number of posts was increased to nine and only eight were filled with only one post remaining vacant. The Court of Appeal has had eight Justices of the Court of Appeal since 1994. I am therefore proposing twelve to allow flexibility, to enable growth without having to come back to Parliament in the next decade,” Kgathi had proposed