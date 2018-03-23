Local-is-lekker!

Think class, elegance, fun and flirty- an ode to our unique heritage and just an overall African style story, re-created in Botswana by Batswana designers!

Fashion runways are always a time to reflect on the past trends yet anticipating the coming trends that will rule our streets and red carpets in months to come.

What a way to start here at home with one of the most anticipated shows to look forward to, Fashion Without Borders? Known to feature impeccable designers who are true to their story and to their expressions, Botswana top models will strut their stuff with their well-sculpted physiques, in an array of African designs.

The fashion runway will bring the street to the runway and vice-versa.

Don’t know what you are going to wear?

Take a style cue from our local designers profiled this week – the immaculate KGOMOTSO GIBE of Gibelicious, Pink Closet by Poppie Moseki, Boi’s Leganza Designs By Boikobo Gaobinelwe and Florence Raditsweng of Feura! It’s a fashion show not to be missed, a True Fashion and Lifestyle Movement! Support, buy and love local!