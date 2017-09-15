Local footy coaches join forces

In an effort to advocate and ensure fair treatment for local football coaches, Botswana Football Coaches Association (BFCA) was launched this Tuesday in Gaborone.

The new association’s President, Nelson Olebile explained the country’s coaches felt the need to start a forum where they can address their issues.

According to Olebile, several previous attempts had been to set up a similar body in the past, but all had failed – until now.

Highlighting the vital role that coaches play in football development, Olebile said simply, “In the journey to develop players, coaches are an important arm. We will be working with BFA on technical aspects of the game.”

Outlining exactly what the new alliance hopes to achieve, the President said, ‘BFCA is a legal entity registered with all the important regulatory bodies. The association will unite coaches in the country and serve as a think tank that guides the principles of the game. We need to unite and have one voice to address our welfare.”

Olebile revealed the body would also promote integrity and ethics, whilst similarly looking at ways of preventing corruption, doping and match manipulations.

He further explained that the BFCA has come up with a code of conduct geared towards regulating the work and behaviour of coaches to make coaching a respectable occupation.

BFCA also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Private Tertiary Association and Olebile confidently predicted that more partners would come on board and assist the association.

For his part, Botswana Premier League Chief Executive Officer, Thabo Styles Ntshinogang applauded coaches for coming up with the association.

He encouraged them to work with the referees committee in order to be on the same level in terms of understanding of the laws of the game.