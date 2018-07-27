Local football a mess

Recently news broke out that the Botswana Premier League (BPL) had cancelled the much-anticipated 2017/2018 season awards for the Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC) Premiership.

The organisers went further to state that they have resorted to handing over the trophies to the individual winners.

I have been grappling with this issue for some time now.

What? How is this even possible, what is our local football scene turning into?

Is there no investigation into this mess? Dear Minister Olopeng please intervene, I know you to be outspoken when it comes to such disorganised disasters.

Mr Ntshinogang you need to explain all of this to the supporters.

I mean you recently spent big bucks with your team at a bench marking exercise at the celebrated Spanish Laliga – is this what they taught you?