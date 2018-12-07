Local film to premier in durban

Old Naledi Arts Club in partnership with Image Africa will showcase their movie, ‘Five’ at the Durban 48 hours Film Challenge Festival this Saturday.

Shot in Gaborone, the school drama is an action packed flick which centres on the challenges faced by both students and teachers.

Teams were given just 48 hours to write a script, shoot, edit and submit the final film.

According to the Cinematographer Koone Boikaego, Old Naledi are ready to show the world authentic Botswana stories.

“Exporting content is our key drive we want to help build and set the film industry ablaze!” he explained passionately.

He said that whilst film is ‘a newborn baby’ locally, they are positioning themselves to be part of the pioneering leaders of the film industry not only in Botswana but the whole of Africa.

“Our production team is made up of final year Motion Picture and Live Performance students from AFDA college and Karabo Sasebola and Lebogang Vincent are starring.”

He pleaded with individuals and the business community to help them with funds for the trip. Should they triumph in Durban, Boikaego they would then come up against the winners from other cities with the overall winner taking part in the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Other crew members include: Producer, Fiona Sepako; Writer, Magadi Thekeleza; Director, Terry Motseokae, and Editor/Graphics, Leano Ennetse.