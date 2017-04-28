Local film producer to shoot new movie

Young, upcoming Motswana film producer, Linnet Vass has announced plans to shoot a new movie, entitled ‘Chief’.

The film’s plot centres around a trusted and admired member of the community who harbours a dark, sinister secret – he uses students to push his drugs business.

The 1hr 40minute movie gets its name from the lead character, ‘Kgosi’.

Auditions for ‘Chief’ will be held in Gaborone over the weekend (29th and 30th of April) with filming scheduled to start in early June. The project is expected to take nine months before it is ready for release.

Talking to Voice Entertainment, 27-year-old Ramokgwebana native Vass explained that, as well as entertainment, the film was designed to educate the youth on the dangers of drugs.

Vass, who was one of the recent beneficiaries of the Levy on Technical Devices Fund grant, intends to engage South African film distributors to sell ‘Chief’ internationally.

“I am going to use the money I got from the levy to buy equipment of high quality and also pay actors. Auditions are for free and we want people who are fluent in Setswana and English.

“We decided to do audition for two days so that those from outside Gaborone can also have an opportunity to try their luck,” said Vass.

Vass’s love for film began when he studied Sound Technology at Limkokwing University. He would go on to complete a BA Hons in Film and TV Production.

The film producer commended Companies Intellectual Property Authority for providing grants, which he believes are instrumental to the creative industry growth in Botswana.