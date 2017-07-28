Local Designer to showcase at Accra Fashion Week

Talented local designer, Thabiso Dibeela is set to showcase her designs at one of the continent’s most glamorous shows, the Accra Fashion Week.

The event, which is arguably Africa’s biggest fashion festival, takes place in the Ghanaian capital from October the 3rd to the 8th as the West African country celebrates 60 years of independence.

The fashion extravaganza will be held under the theme ‘The Buyers Opportunity’, which, according to Yfm – an online magazine and radio station in Ghana – is “based on the ethos that Ghanaians and African designers need to realise their brand’s worth.”

Taking part in the show represents a wonderful opportunity for Dibeela, a fact that the designer is well aware of.

Talking to Voice Entertainment in an exclusive interview this week, the fashionista said, “The platform is really huge in terms of the network – Ghana is one of the leading countries in Africa in terms of the textile business!”

The designer is currently working on her collection for the festival, which she explained would be a bit different to her previous creations and were geared towards breaking into the retail world.

Although she is incredibly proud of her Tswana roots, Dibeela revealed her designs would have international, as well as traditional, influences.

“As much as I want to show the world what Botswana has to offer, I am also a designer in a global village – I want all people from all corners of the world to relate to what I do,” she said, adding that she would be showcasing 25 outfits at the event, at which a number of international buyers and users will be present.

Indeed, Dibeela is confident she can use the platform as a catalyst to launch her name in the international fashion space.

Looking beyond the Accra Fashion Week, Dibeela has big plans for the future.

“When I return from Ghana I want to be able to start up Botswana’s very first Cut-make-Trim. What happens is that as a designer you give them the type of fabric that you want and they make the design with the type of quality and quantity the buyer wants.

“I believe this will really help our economy because we use clothing in our everyday life. I really want to tap into mass production. I mean locally we have good designers who produce great designs but the end products are not necessarily desirably and marketable to the outside world.

I believe with the CMT project we will be able to be an industry to reckon with,” she concluded optimistically.