Local company launches finder app

New application ‘Seek It’ created by a local application development company is expected to help users find emergency numbers, services and accommodation among others.

Developed by local company- App Smart, as their flagship product, the application was launched on Tuesday at the President Hotel amid jubilation by the company’s directors.

Welcoming corporate guests and media houses at the launch of Seek It, Chief Executive officer, Opelo Mothokothedi said they were set to compete in the highly competitive ICT industry localy and in the rest of Africa.

He further said the company was involved in the development of marketing, financial, medical, geographical and entertainment applications. Mothokomedi stated that their goal was to be a leading app developer in the country. “We will make sure that every app that leaves our lab favourably competes with the best in their category,” he said.

Reading Minister Kebonang’s speech, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Vincent Bagopi, said Botswana has one of the highest mobile device market penetration rates in Africa and a notable increase in internet connectivity. “According to BOCRA 2015/16 annual report, mobile internet connectivity increased by 14% from 1.18 million in March 2015 to 1.36 million in March 2016.”

The minister further stated in the speech that the government was committed to supporting the development of smart phone industry. “Government departments are continually looking at ways to deliver customized, on demand mobile services to the public. These enable quick and convenient access to government information and services and this will continue to grow with the emergence of companies such as App Smart and products such as Seek It.