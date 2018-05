Some of Botswana’s rock bands will be a part of the 2018 Metal United World Wide event, which sees over 50 cities from around the globe hosting metal shows in one united front.

Overthrust, Skinflint, Metal Orizon, Dust and Fire and Vehement will be part of the show which will be held at Wonderpark in Tlokweng tomorrow (Saturday).

Going by the slogan, ‘United we stand, divided we fall,’ it kicks off at 1500hrs and patrons will have to part with P100.