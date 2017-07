Club B6 in Mochudi will be the place to be on Friday night.

Monate Fela will invade the venue with a number of local artists, led by the legendary Easy B.

For just P30, revellers will get to enjoy music from numerous artists, including Chrispin the Drummer, Ricky Lamar, Maths, Hapex Guru and Tumie Blackace.

On Sunday, Easy B will join DJ Kuchi, Allan Govie and Cee at United Lounge for the Sunday White Party. Xotic will make a special appearance at the show.